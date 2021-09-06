Cattaraugus County reported 37 combined new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, with 241 active cases as of Sunday.
The county health department did not issue an update on COVID-19 on Monday, which was the Labor Day holiday.
County health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 24 on Sunday. There were 15 county residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, and 697 quarantined contacts.
A total of 6,310 county residents have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, and there have been 5,957 recoveries. A total of 112 county residents have died due to complications caused by COVID-19.
As of Sunday, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.8%.
Health officials report that still only 46.5% of eligible Cattaraugus County residents have received a single dose of vaccine; 42.7% of eligible residents have received a series of vaccinations.
Across New York state, a total of 3,660 residents tested positive for the virus (out of 100,288 tested) on Sunday, or 3.65%. The state’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.28%.
There were 2,334 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 53 from Saturday, and there were 519 (+3 from Saturday) in ICUs across the state.
There were 26 new deaths reported by the state — total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC was 55,654.