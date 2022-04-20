OLEAN — There were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Wednesday.
That nudged the total number of cases in the county since March 2020 to 18,482. There are currently 174 active cases in the county.
There have been 8,490 cases reported in the southeast part of the county — 45.9% of the total number of cases.
The southwest has reported 3,667 cases or 19.8%, the northeast 3,669 cases or 19.9% and the northwest 2,656 cases or 14.4%.
The county has reported 9,677 women contracted the virus or 52.4% and there were 8,805 men or 47.6%.
Twenty-two of the cases reported Wednesday were people who had been vaccinated and 15 were unvaccinated. Another 10 people reported positive at-home COVID-19 tests. There have now been 1,575 cases reported from the at-home tests.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day average rate of new COVID-19 cases was 69.63 per 100,000. The average Western New York rate over the same seven days was 34.42 per 100,000 and the average state rate was 31.67 per 100,000.
The county’s average seven-day positivity was 7.67, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
There were three COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past seven days through Monday.