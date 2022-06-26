ELLICOTTVILLE — Thirty-seven members of the Class of 2022 of Ellicottville Central School received their diplomas during commencement exercises Friday.
Robert Miller, superintendent, Erich Ploetz, middle/high school principal, and Robert Van Wicklin, president of the Board of Education, presented the diplomas.
The program for the 128th graduation of the Ellicottville Central School included Elsa Woodarek giving the valedictorian address and Jocelyn Wyatt the salutatorian address. Miller delivered the congratulatory address.
GRADUATES
Isaac Allen Alexander, Andrew Jackson Bolya, Maddox Douglas Bush, Cecelia Judith Carls, Shawn Michael Clancy, Marissa Paige Clark, Joshua William Coolidge, Ignacio James de Orbe, Kyleigh Mercedes Renee Dimpfl, Antonia Elaine Epps, Harley Ann Ficek, Ethan Wayne Frank, Joseph Boyd Freundschuh, Dalton Edward Gonzalez, Logan Allan Grinols, Isabella Candida Haskell, Mandy Ellen Hurlburt, Matthew Robert Ives, Hannah Madelin Grace Jacobson-Coolidge, Caleb Victor Johnson, Kaleb Christopher Kilby, Nicholas Noah Jordan LoGiudice, Lucas Wayne Marsh, Carly Louise Neumann, Daniel Charles Pfeffer, Caleb Timothy Ploetz, Aiden Andrew Privitera, Alexis Jade Daveigh Redeye, Emilee Gayle Ruiz, Samuel Charles Schwartz, Emma Lee Steffenhagen, Alexander Jude Traina, Courtney Evelyn Venturin, Kimberly Bernice Weaver, Erica Sue Wilber, Elsa Christine Woodarek and Jocelyn Mae Wyatt.
AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS
- Maddox Bush: Board of Education Curricular Awards - Technology, Donald Chapman Memorial Award, North Park Innovations Future Manufacturing Team Scholarship.
- Cecelia Carls: Elisa B. Hughey Scholarship for the Arts.
- Marissa Clark: Board of Education Curricular Awards - Business.
- Joshua Coolidge: American Legion Gregg Smith Memorial Award, Ellicottville Sportsman’s Club Award.
- Ignacio de Orbe: Board of Education Awards for Academic Excellence - Ranked #5, Ellicottville Sports Boosters Awards, United Church of Ellicottville Memorial Award.
- Kyleigh Dimpfl: Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company Award, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship.
- Antonia Epps: Board of Education Awards for Academic Excellence - Ranked #4, Board of Education Curricular Awards - Social Studies and Spanish, Arion Award, Ellicottville Central School Related Professional Association Award, Holiday Valley Scholarship, Paul and Mary Janowicz Memorial Scholarship.
- Harley Ficek: Ellicottville Sports Boosters Award.
- Joseph Freundschuh: Humphrey Fire Department Award.
- Isabella Haskell: Board of Education Curricular Awards - Art.
- Mandy Hurlburt: Board of Education Curricular Awards - Physical Education, Daniel A. Sirianni Scholarship, Ellicottville Sports Boosters Award, Ellicottville Teachers Association Award, Frank Pitillo Memorial Scholarship.
- Matthew Ives: Humphrey Fire Department Award.
- Kaleb Kilby: Board of Education Curricular Awards - English, Ed Szpaicher Memorial Award, Ellicottville Fire Department Award, Holiday Valley Scholarship, Humphrey Fire Department Award.
- Nicholas LoGiudice: Humphrey Fire Department Award.
- Carly Neumann: Cattaraugus County Bank Business Award, Ellicottville Rotary Club Foundation for Youth Scholarship, Ellicottville Sports Boosters Award, North Park Innovations Future Administrative Team Scholarship.
- Caleb Ploetz: Dave Poulin CTE Memorial Scholarship.
- Samuel Schwartz: Dale E. Golley Memorial Scholarship, Don and Bern Holcomb Memorial Scholarship, Ellicottville Teachers Association Award, Joseph F. Ward Memorial Scholarship.
- Emma Steffenhagen: Board of Education Awards for Academic Excellence - Ranked #3, Board of Education Curricular Awards - French, American Legion History Award, Ellicottville Alumni Association Scholarship, Ellicottville Teachers Association Award, John Philip Sousa Award.
- Alexander Traina: American Legion Leslie I. Dunkleman Memorial Award.
- Elsa Woodarek: Board of Education Valedictorian Award for Academic Scholarship, Board of Education Curricular Awards - Music and Science, Ed Szpaicher Memorial Award, Ellicottville Alumni Association Scholarship, Ellicottville Rotary Club Foundation for Youth Scholarship, Ellicottville Sports Boosters Award, Ellicottville Teachers Association Award, Frank Pitillo Memorial Scholarship, Harmon Scholarship, Holiday Valley Scholarship, Kristen Hintz Memorial Award, Virginia Hughey Memorial Scholarship.
- Jocelyn Wyatt: Board of Education Salutatorian Award for Academic Scholarship, Board of Education Curricular Award - Mathematics, Ellicottville Rotary Club Foundation for Youth Scholarship, Ellicottville Sports Boosters Award, Frank Pitillo Memorial Scholarship, Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship, Michael Chapman Memorial Award.