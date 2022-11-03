36th annual East Otto Country Holiday Open House this weekend

East Otto Country Associates are celebrating their 36th annual Holiday Open House this weekend. Artist Robin Zefers Clark (left) of Brookside Studio Watercolors and Elliott (right) and Michael Hutten of Hog Shed Studio Pottery welcome visitors to their businesses Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EAST OTTO — Art lovers from all over the area will have the opportunity to shop for unique, one-of-a kind pottery pieces, as well as original oil, watercolor and colored pencil paintings when the East Otto Country Associates host the 36th annual Holiday Open House this weekend.

Member businesses Brookside Studio Watercolors and Hog Shed Studio Pottery welcome the public to their studios on Otto Maples Road. Visitors will find beautiful handmade pottery and original paintings, many of which were inspired from scenes in the local area.

