36th annual East Otto Country Holiday Open House this weekend

EAST OTTO — Art lovers from all over the area will have the opportunity to shop for unique, one-of-a kind pottery pieces, as well as original oil, watercolor and colored pencil paintings when the East Otto Country Associates host the 36th annual Holiday Open House this weekend.
Member businesses Brookside Studio Watercolors and Hog Shed Studio Pottery welcome the public to their studios on Otto Maples Road. Visitors will find beautiful handmade pottery and original paintings, many of which were inspired from scenes in the local area.
At Hog-Shed Studio Pottery, find the perfect gift for Christmas or any other occasion from a selection of handmade bowls, mugs, casseroles, vases, sculptures, paintings in clay and many other creations. Shoppers will also find whimsical treasures including bird vases, holiday trees and snowmen while they last.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Hog Shed Studio Pottery. After four decades of creating functional and decorative stoneware, Elliott and Michael Hutten will be retiring next spring. With the assistance of Michael, Elliott has been producing each of her pottery pieces with consistency and quality craftsmanship by hand with a potter’s wheel or slab roller and simple tools.
The pottery studio has been a wonderful destination for pottery lovers who have returned each season to add to their collections of original handmade stoneware pottery made by Elliott. Throughout the years, many of their customers have become good friends. The Huttens have looked forward to each Holiday Open House as a chance to see old friends and make new ones.
Hog Shed Studio Pottery is located at 8420 Maples Road. For more information, visit online at hogshedstudio.com or call (716) 244-2967.
JUST DOWN the road at Brookside Studio Watercolors, local watercolor artist Robin Zefers Clark will have her oil and watercolor paintings and stunning hyper-realistic colored pencil drawings on display and for purchase.
Visitors will enjoy viewing the local scenes portrayed in these paintings, many of which are available as limited edition prints, reproductions and note cards. She loves a good story and often weaves them into her paintings. She can also turn a photo of a special person or animal into a lasting heirloom.
Robin has been a part of the East Otto Country Holiday Open House since 1989. She retired from Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School as an art teacher in 2012. Since then, she has devoted her time to her art creating original watercolor paintings, portraits and commissioned works.
She has developed a limited palette of three colors, cadmium red, cadmium yellow and Prussian blue that gives her paintings a bold, high-contrast quality similar to that of a tempera/watercolor cross.
Brookside Studio Watercolors is located at 8363 Maples Road. To learn more, visit online at brooksidestudio.com and eastotto.com, or call (716) 713-5359.
The East Otto Country Holiday Open House will take place Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a map and directions, visit eastotto.com.