WELLSVILLE — From the northernmost point in Allegany County to the Pennsylvania line, artists will open their studios to the public Oct. 14-16 for the annual Allegany Artisan’s Studio Tour.
It is the 34th year that the tour has taken place and 36 artists will be displaying, demonstrating, and selling their artworks at 28 different sites scattered across the county.
As would be expected, due to the presence of the New York State School of Ceramics at Alfred University, the greatest concentration of artists participating in this year’s tour are located on the far eastern side of the county between Almond, Alfred Station, Alfred, and Andover, with the next largest contingent located in and around the Wellsville area.
However, there are also several artists located at the top of the county in Fillmore and Houghton and at the bottom of the county in Whitesville.
Jennifer Ricketts-Swales is located in Fillmore. In her Sweet P’s studio, she uses mixed media including recycled materials, paper, fabric, wood, and canvas to create works of art that she calls functional. She is located at 11031 Dugway Road.
At A Stones Throw Pottery, Nancy Petrillo creates handcrafted pottery for everyday use and special occasions using intricate designs captured in porcelain and enhanced with food safe glazes. The studio is located at 9845 Wesley Road in Houghton.
Also, near Houghton, Sarah Phillips works out of Aunties Place studio located at 8143 Pine Woods Road. She works in a variety of media from scratchboard and colored pencil and pastels and watercolors to create portraits of people and pets, landscapes, and nostalgic country scenes. She is also presenting her 2023 calendar of Furry Friends during the tour.
At the most southern point in the county two artists have studios in and near Whitesville. Ken Reichman's at his Candle Wizardry on Main Street is a long-time participant in the Artisans tour. He hand-sculpts characters in wax with fantasy, seasonal and animal themes. He offers hand dipped, tie-dyed tapers, scented votive and glow candles.
Just a couple of miles south as you head toward Pennsylvania on Route 19, Marsha Van Vlack’s studio pops up on the left side of the road. Her work ranges from raku to stoneware art pots and wall sculptures for enjoyment and functional pottery. She uses the potter’s wheel, hand builds and sculptural techniques.
Known for her tilework, her work can also be seen in Wellsville where three of her tiles were recently placed in the alley near the Wellsville Brewery on Main Street.
A wide variety of art is represented by the 36 artists on the tour. Pottery and woodcarving, metal sculpture and iron works, fine jewelry and Celtic jewelry, ceramic bread pans and glassware, quilts, and fiber arts along with traditional paintings and drawings can all be found on the tour.
The Allegany Artisans Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday and Sunday. Some of the participating artisans will also be opening their studios from 5 to 8 p.m. that Friday.
Many studios have regular hours, and others are open by appointment all year. Members also exhibit their work in galleries and at shows. Contact individual members for more information and their schedules.
A brochure complete with information about the individual artists on the tour, maps and directions to the studios is available at most businesses throughout the county.
For more information, email AlleganyArtisans@yahoo.com, visit www.AlleganyArtisans.com or check out Facebook.