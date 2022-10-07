Sarah Phillips

Sarah Phillips works in her Aunties Place studio where she creates nostalgic country scenes and portraits.

WELLSVILLE — From the northernmost point in Allegany County to the Pennsylvania line, artists will open their studios to the public Oct. 14-16 for the annual Allegany Artisan’s Studio Tour.

It is the 34th year that the tour has taken place and 36 artists will be displaying, demonstrating, and selling their artworks at 28 different sites scattered across the county.

Marsha Van Vlack’s tiles adorn the outside wall of the Wellsville Brewery.

