OLEAN — Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.
There have now been 18,516 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020. Health officials said there are 186 active cases.
In the first three weeks of April, there have been 393 cases, which puts the county on a path to exceed the number of cases reported in March, 411.
For comparison, there were 1,161 cases in February and 4,739 in the record month of January when the highly contagious Omicron variant took off. Cases had plateaued by the end of February and had been on a downward trend until recently.
The health department reported 161 new cases this month in the southeast part of the county where there have now been a total of 8,500 cases.
The county’s seven-day average positivity was 7.67 as of Sunday, the last day for which data is available. It was up 2.4% over the previous seven day period. New York’s seven-day average positivity for the period was 5.94% and the Western New York average was 14.17%.
The county’s rate of virus transmission is 69.63 per 100,000 population, which the CDC considers low. That compares to Western New York’s rate of 36.72 per 100,000 and New York’s seven-day average of 31.36 per 100,000.
There have now been 3,673 cases in the southwest 74 this month; 3,680 in the northeast including 93 this month and 2,663 in the northwest where there have been 65 this month.
There were 201 women testing positive for the coronavirus this month for a total of 9,692 cases and 192 men who now total 8,824 cases.
A subvariant of Omicron called BA.2 has become the predominant strain in the Northeast, where cases are increasing in New York City and in Washington, D.C. Several Central and Northern New York counties also have increased caseloads thanks to the subvariant. Those subvariants can be expected to race through Western New York as well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker shows Cattaraugus County’s positivity as of Sunday, the last day they had data for, was 7.67%, up 2.4% over the previous seven days. Tests over the same period dropped to under 1,000.
Some of the reason for the decrease in the number of tests is the widely available at-home tests. Not all those results are reported to the health department. For example, there were 11 positives reported to the health department Thursday from at-home tests.
Over the past three months, nearly 1,600 people have reported positive results from the tests.