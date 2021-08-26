OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 6,066.
Health department staff are following 148 active cases, including seven residents who are hospitalized and 576 people in contact quarantine.
Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Cattaraugus County from the substantial community transmission category to the high transmission, or “red zone.”
The county went from an orange zone of 50 cases over seven days per 100,000 population to more than 100 cases per 100,000. More than 50 other counties in New York are also in the red zone, fueled by the Delta variant.
“CDC guidance recommends that when people are indoors, masks should be worn for vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said on Thursday. “Maintain social distance and frequently wash hands. This is a recommendation and not a requirement.”
Knowing the county is in a red zone of high COVID-19 transmission, school districts are ready with requirements to wear masks indoors by students, teachers and staff.
The percentage of students age 12 and older entering county schools next month is not known, nor is the percentage of teachers and school staff. Vaccines are not yet available for students under 12.
While the health department does not regularly report whether new cases were among those who were vaccinated or unvaccinated, earlier this month, Watkins told the Board of Health that 61 county residents are recorded as breakthrough cases. That is 0.19% of those who are fully vaccinated.
Forty-three of the breakthrough cases involved women and 18 were men. There were 41 people who were symptomatic and 20 who were asymptomatic.
The types of vaccine the breakthrough cases received included 24 Johnson and Johnson, 20 Moderna, 16 Pfizer and one Astra-Zeneca. Watkins is expected to update the Board of Health on the latest breakthrough cases when it meets next week.
In New York City, health officials reported that unvaccinated individuals represented 96% of all new cases between January and August and 97% of all hospitalizations and deaths. From late June to early August, the unvaccinated represented only about 72% of all new cases, a 25% decline. Those who were vaccinated and went on to contract the coronavirus went from 3% of the cases to nearly 30%.
There are 34,424 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 35,141 people with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said. That is 55.2% of the 18 and older population and 45.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, the county’s daily positivity rate was 2.4%, the seven-day rolling average was 4.2% and the 14-day average was 3.9%.
Statewide, 66.4% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 59.3% have completed their vaccine series.
On Wednesday, Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman issued two COVID-19-related directives.
One extended a policy to require all the county’s Pines Nursing Home employees — vaccinated or unvaccinated — to be tested for the coronavirus twice a week.
The second resolution had a less than 24-hour shelf life and has since expired: Less than an hour before Wednesday’s county legislature meeting, VanRensselaer issued the following directive:
“Cattaraugus County has been designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a ‘red zone’ and for the safety and welfare of county legislators, county staff as well as public attendees of the Legislature Board Meeting on Aug. 25, all legislative meeting attendees coming into the County Building are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Masks will be provided at the entrance. It is effective Aug. 25 and shall remain in effect until Aug. 26.”
With 15 legislators, attendees and others, there were more than 100 people in the legislative chamber. There were very few masks worn by attendees and no legislators were seen wearing a mask during the hour-long meeting.
County health officials have struggled to increase the vaccination rates in the county, although the Delata variant has led to an uptick in vaccinations. The health department recently held a second round of vaccinations at schools which was open to students, staff and members of the public.
There are eight Zip Codes in Cattaraugus County where 40% of residents or less are vaccinated. They include: Conewango Valley, 16%; Gowanda, 34.4%; Steamburg, 34.4%; Franklinville, 35.6%; South Dayton, 36.4%; Delevan, 38.7%; Cattaraugus, 39.6%, and Randolph, 40.2%.
Last week, before leaving office, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that all hospital, nursing home and long term care facilities staff be vaccinated by Sept. 27.
In Cattaraugus County, 75% of all hospital workers, 65% of skilled nursing faciliies employees and 55% of adult care facilities staff are vaccinated. Ninety-three percent of residents at skilled nursing facilities and 96% residents of adult care facilities are vaccinated against COVID-19.