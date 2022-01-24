BELMONT — An Independence man faces 34 animal cruelty charges after more than 20 dead livestock animals were found at 1670 Allegany County Road 22.
The SPCA Serving Allegany County reported Monday that, in a joint investigation with Independence Police, a search and seizure warrant was executed at the property on Friday. Found on the premises were the dead, while several live animals were removed.
Police arrested Christopher W. Reinbold, 43, on 34 counts of the following misdemeanor: Agriculture and Markets Law 353: overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal and failure to provide sustenance.
Reinbold is due to appear in Independence Town Court on a later date in February.