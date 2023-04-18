WELLSVILLE — It is time again to wet your line and pull — if not a trophy fish — a prize fish out of the Genesee River when the 33rd Annual Lions Club Trout Derby gets underway this weekend.
The river is stocked with 450 tagged rainbow, brown and brook trout, from Jack Bridge Road to the campground in Scio, which are worth in total more than $25,000 in prizes. Prize money comes from local sponsors and the Lions Club.
Even if you don’t fish, you can still come away a winner. One fish, the Community Fish, could be worth more than $5,000 if caught. Tickets for the Community Fish are sold throughout the weekend or until it is caught. In 2022 it was valued at more than $6,800.
You do not have to be registered for the Trout Derby or even a fisherman to win. Tickets are available throughout the community until this weekend. Then you can purchase tickets at Trout Central in Island Park where the Derby headquarters is located.
The winner receives half the value. The rest goes to another ticket holder. If not caught, a ticket is still drawn for a winner at the end of the Derby.
While online registry has been open for some weeks, you can register for the Trout Derby at any time throughout the weekend at Trout Central. The cost is $20, and you must have a NYS fishing license to enter.
Rainy, cool weather with temperatures ranging from the 50s into the mid-70s expected.
Headquarters opens at noon Friday. Fishing takes place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tagged, live , fish must be delivered to headquarters where they will be detagged and valued and released back into the river. The fisherman presenting the fish must be registered in the Derby and wearing an official button and possess registration.
Starting Friday at noon, the Lions Club will serve food at headquarters and offer breakfast at 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday there will be a chicken barbecue. Tickets cost $15.
Camping is allowed in Island Park for this event at no cost, starting Wednesday. Restrictions do apply. Fires may be built only in the containers provided and quiet hour is from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Lions Club President Nancy Mosher says that the Lions have worked hard to make the Derby a family affair and the rights of others should be observed.
Funds from the Trout Derby are used to support Lions Club projects throughout the year.