Cattaraugus County health officials reported a total of 33 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus crept up to 2%
The county reported 11 new cases on Saturday and 12 cases on Sunday. There were 98 active cases Sunday, up from 86 on Saturday and there were seven residents hospitalized with the virus.
There were 499 residents in quarantine for confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19, up from 488 on Saturday, while there were 83 residents in travel quarantine, down from 92 the day before.
Travelers within the United States — either New Yorkers traveling outside the state and returning or visitors to the state of New York — will not have to quarantine after April 1, the governor announced last week.
With the weekend's new COVID-19 cases, there have been 4,519 total cases in Cattaraugus County over the past 12 months, with 4,324 recoveries and 90 total deaths.
In New York state, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 4,500 on Saturday, the lowest level since Dec. 5, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported.
There were 4,486 people hospitalized statewide, with 927 in intensive care, a number that dropped by 26 from Friday.
Another 62 people have died because of the virus, increasing the total to 39,527, according to the governor's office.
The state confirmed another 5,943 cases on Saturday. That’s based on results from 206,680 test results — or a 2.88% positive rate. On average, 3.15% of tests have come back positive over the past seven days.