OLEAN — High school seniors from 32 districts gathered with their parents and school officials Wednesday evening to celebrate their scholastic achievements at the Big 30 Academic Scholarship Banquet.
Students received congratulations and advice for the future at the banquet, which recognizes a senior “academic all-star” from each school district in the Olean Times Herald’s Twin Tiers sports coverage area, known as the Big 30.
Each year, the principals from the schools nominate a student to be a participant in the Big 30 Academic Team, explained Molly Turner, principal at Andover Central School and one of this year’s banquet emcees.
“This academic team came about because a group of principals felt the athletic arena was getting much more attention and publicity than academia,” she said. “Thirty years ago, these principals created this group, and we have been celebrating our top academic students ever since.”
In addition to every student being honored with the Principal’s Plaque for their incredible high school academic accomplishments, six scholarship winners are also awarded based on set criteria.
Raw academic achievement — grades, courses of study and their difficulty, college entrance scores and grade averages on a scale — makes up 90% of the decisions. The other 10% is based on the student’s involvement both in and out of school.
Guest speaker Justin Vossler, a 2007 Wellsville Secondary School graduate and five-time champion on “Jeopardy,” said a common remark made to academic achievers is that they may have a lot of book smarts, but street smarts are what counts in the real world, but he assured the students that both kinds of knowledge have their uses.
“I wonder where this attitude about the superiority of common sense over academics comes from, especially considering the old aphorism that common sense isn’t so common,” he said. “There’s so much to know, that many people feel they can’t keep up — that there are too many trees in the way of their forest view.”
As a Wellsville native who now teaches social studies courses at his alma mater, Vossler said people are quick to do a Google search for any question or uncertainty they have, but forget that someone had to learn, discover or record those search results long before the internet made the knowledge of them so widespread.
“It is curiosity, and the commitment to learn, that stand definitely at the breach,” he said. “When we decide to look upon the world as full of mysteries, we allow our natural curiosity to take charge.”
Although not as academically gifted as the students honored Wednesday — Vossler said he graduated 17th in his graduating class — his curiosity and hunger for knowledge at the expense of some of his high school courses has guided him in his career as an educator and served him well on “Jeopardy.”
Sharing two examples from his five-game winning streak of times when he had to use both his academic knowledge and street smarts to give the correct questions to ask for the provided answers, Vossler told the students it was much sweeter to figure them out on his own than it is to use Google when playing at home.
“You are where you are today because you chose to commit to the hard work and frustration of academic excellence,” he said. “I applaud your achievements, and I sincerely hope as you go forward into the world you continue to bear the torches of knowledge, curiosity and academics.”
Sponsored by the Times Herald and Big 30-area principals, the event has bestowed more than $70,000 in scholarships over the last three decades, and another six students received $500 Big 30 scholarships Wednesday at the Old Library.
The six students to receive scholarships, which are based on everything from academics to community service, were Isabel Porterfield, Coudersport Area High School; Katie Krotz, Ellicottville Central School; Kailey Place, Pioneer High School; Mathurin Griffith, Randolph Central School; Alec DeVallance, Ridgway High School; and Aislinn Hamilton, Whitesville Central School.
Other members of the 2023 Big 30 Academic All-Stars are: Aiden Gardiner, Allegany-Limestone; Morgan Satterlee, Andover; Payton Howard, Archbishop Walsh; Jacob Hooftallen, Austin; Justin Hill, Belfast; Haley Mascho, Bolivar-Richburg; Kailee Peterson, Bradford; Kandyl Hostetlar, Cameron County; Marley Dundas, Cattaraugus-Little Valley; Maddox Keller, Cuba-Rushford; Mitchell Ward, Fillmore; Dominic Brenton, Franklinville; Katherine Lamberson, Friendship; Adison Grusendorf, Genesee Valley; Aaron Myers, Johnsonburg; Mackenzie Blankenship, Kane; Chance Padlo, Olean; Ella Malogrino, Oswayo Valley; Katherin Sheeler, Otto-Eldred; Thea Petruzzi; Port Allegany; Kendyl Rogers, Portville; Andrew Herrick, Salamanca; Brenden Loucks, Scio; Faith Miller, Smethport; Sara McCormick, Wellsville; and Benjamin Fisher, West Valley.