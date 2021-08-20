For the second straight day Cattaraugus County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the total number of active cases crept toward 100.
There were 95 active cases as of Friday, up from 89 on Thursday, although there were only three county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county, reported that Friday’s daily positive rate in testing for the virus was 4.8%, up from 2.9% the day before. The seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing was 3.4% and the 14-day rolling average was 3.7%, which both reflect increases from the day before.
There were 355 county residents in quarantine on Friday, up 10 from Thursday.
So far there have been nearly 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County in nearly 1 1/2 years since the start of the pandemic. There have been 110 deaths of county residents.
Nearly 55% of the 18 and older population in Cattaraugus County has received at least one vaccine dose, while 45.4% of the entire population has at least one vaccine dose, Watkins reported.
Across New York state, there were 1,934 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus on Thursday (down three from the day before), with 401 patients in ICUs (up 10).
There were 17 new deaths reported by the state Thursday, increasing the state’s reported total to 43,335.