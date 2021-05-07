OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There have now been 5,495 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The daily positivity rate dropped to 1.2%. The seven-day rolling average is now 2.8% and the 14-day average is 3.1%.
Nineteen of the new cases were women and 12 were men. There have been 2,932 women who tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,563 men.
The health department is following 164 active cases, 20 residents who are in hospitals with COVID-19 and 787 people in contact quarantine.
Twenty of the new cases were in the southeast part of the county which has been the hotbed for the virus for the past 13 months. There have now been 2,966 cases of COVID-19 in the southeast.
Five new cases were reported in the southwest part of the county where there have now been 840 cases of the coronavirus, four new cases in the northwest where there have been 660 cases and two new cases in the northeast where there have been 1,029 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
There are 22,674 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 26,730 people with at least one vaccine dose. There are 44.2% of residents 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 34.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The county has scheduled a vaccine clinic at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College from 9 a.m. to noon today with the two-shot Moderna vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 12:15-1:15 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available.
While the county health department scales back on COVID-19 testing to Fridays only, there are several other alternatives.
Rite-Aid Pharmacies https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing
Olean: (716) 373-2716 and Salamanca: (716) 945-1095.
WellNow Urgent Care https://wellnow.com/locations/olean/ Olean: (716) 397-6507.
Bartholomew’s Pharmacy https://www.bartholomewspharmacy.com Franklinville: (716) 676-3350.
Springville Pharmacy springvillepharmacy.com Springville: (716) 592-2026.
Some primary care physicians offer testing, Olean Medical Group and Universal Primary Care, for example.
Schools — Allegany-Limestone, Pioneer, Portville, Randolph, Hinsdale, West Valley, Catt-Allegany-BOCES, St. Bonaventure University.
