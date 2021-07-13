OLEAN — About 30 people received a COVID-19 vaccination Monday at the Olean Food Pantry — part of the Cattaraugus County Health Department’s plan to increase the county’s vaccination rate.
“They are low numbers,” Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said late Monday afternoon. “We are still happy we are getting residents to come in and get vaccinated.”
The food pantry will partner with the health department again on Friday to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, Watkins said.
After not having enough vaccine to meet initial demand when it first became available back in January, the number of residents seeking the COVID-19 vaccine has plateaued, then plummeted.
In Cattaraugus County, Watkins said there are 30,688 residents who have completed their vaccine series. A total of 33,054 people have at least one vaccine dose. That’s 52.4% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 43% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
It’s short of the goal Watkins set to get 75% to 80% of county residents vaccinated, but the health department continues to encourage people to get vaccinated — particularly in light of the more transmissible Delta variant that is now responsible for a majority of the new COVID-19 case in the U.S.
It can also result in more people getting a more serious cases of the coronavirus and more deaths, Watkin said. The vaccines are very good at preventing serious cases and hospitalizations involving the Delta variant, which has not been isolated in Cattaraugus County, but has been found in New York state and Erie County.
Watkins reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county and a total of six active cases on Monday. There have been 5,731 cases in the county and 108 deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020.
The daily positivity rate was 0%, the seven-day-rolling average was 0.02 and the 14-day average was 0.4%.
“We will host a number of thes clinics this month,” Watkins said. Reservations can be made on the health department website at https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Beginning next week, the health department will visit schools to vaccinate students 12 and older and the public.
The schools and vaccination dates are:
- Allegany, July 19.
- Delevan and Yorkshire, July 20.
- Cattaraugus and Randolph, July 21.
- Hinsdale, July 22.
- Olean, July 26.
- Salamanca, July 27.
- Franklinville, July 28.
- Portville, July 29.
“We’ll make ourselves available at the schools after school begins too,” Watkins said.
Some private physicians and some pharmacies also have vaccine available for those ages 12 and older.
“We continue to see positivity below 1%,” Watkins said. “The state has seen a slight uptick due to the Delta variant. We have not seen it yet. We’ll continue to be vigilant and monitor it closely. The Delta variant has taken a toll on a number of people aross the state and country who are unvaccinated.”
Watkins again urged those residents who are unvaccinated to do so now to avoid the more transmissible Delta variant, which can cause more severe complications and hospitalizations.
There are currently four county residents hospitalized, two of whom require ventilators.
“We want to make sure we hit all areas of the county with vaccinations,” Watkins said. “We’ll be at the county fair for three days next month.”
Watkins said if physicians wish to register as a vaccine provider, the health department will be happy to supply them with vaccine. In some cases, people are more likely to follow the advice of their physician — particularly if they were able to administer the vaccine at the same time.
Physicians and other health care providers are good sources of accurate information on the vaccines, Watkins said. “They are a good source for good, scientific information. They are trustworthy and patients listen to them.”
Watkins said part of the county’s low positivity is probably the lack of tests. The low community spread may be due to the rural nature of the county where people are spread out.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: