As New York state officials confirmed more than 1 million coronavirus cases as the rate of positive tests continues to rise, Cattaraugus County reported 30 new cases Saturday.
Allegany County reported 16 new cases Saturday.
The 30 new cases in Cattaraugus County increases the total to 2,651 since March. The county health department reports 531 active cases with 42 hospitalizations. A total of 2,069 county residents have recovered from the virus, while there have been 50 deaths.
A total of 843 county residents were reported to be in quarantine because of confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19 or for travel.
The county’s seven-day positivity average was 9.9%, down from Friday's 10.6%.
In Allegany County, the 16 new cases increases the county's total to 1,923 since March. There have been 1,683 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths. A total of 780 county residents were in quarantine on Saturday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was 10.8%, according to the state Department of Health, down from the 11.7% listed on Friday.
Across New York state, another 15,074 cases were confirmed on Friday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. That’s based on the return of 202,446 tests — or a 7.45% positive rate.
That means 1,005,785 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 11 months.
The state’s seven-day average of positive tests continues to rise, jumping to 7.55% on Friday. It was 6.83% on Wednesday and 7.2% on Thursday, according to the state's data.
Western New York's positivity rate has also increased — reaching 8.01% on Thursday before falling slightly to 7.95% on Friday.
There were 7,814 New Yorkers hospitalized as of Friday, down slightly by 72 from the day before, but the number of patients in ICUs increased by 29 to 1,321, with 786 (+10) intubated.
There were 860 New Yorkers released from hospitals on Friday.
There were also 128 new deaths, increasing the state's confirmed total to 30,337.