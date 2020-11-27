BELMONT — Allegany County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the governor said Western New York’s overall positivity rate spiked to a seven-day average of 6.28%, outpacing other parts of the state.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported the county’s case total since the spring increased to 1,043, with 42 confirmed deaths of county residents. There have been 797 residents who have recovered from the virus.
The county’s testing positivity rate was 11.6% on Thursday, while the rolling seven-day average, as reported Thursday by the state Department of Health, was 6.6%. The 14-day average was 4.9%.
Statewide, coronavirus cases continued climbing Friday and hospitalizations rose even as the state recorded a record high in testing for COVID-19.
Erie County and Buffalo reported more coronavirus deaths — six — than any other county in the state for a second consecutive day.
New York state reported 8,176 new cases, the most since April, and statewide hospitalizations climbed to 3,103.
“We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state,” Cuomo said in a news release. “It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter.”
Cuomo insisted this week that New York is “doing phenomenally well” compared to the rest of the country.
The governor said 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday — a record high for the second straight day.
Patient hospitalizations on Thursday totaled 3,103, up 47 from Wednesday, while there were 636 (+8) patients in ICUs.
There were 39 deaths reported Thursday, with the state’s confirmed total at 26,588.