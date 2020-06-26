ALLEGANY — Over the past 13 years, multiple sets of twins and triplets have walked the campus halls in the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, and likely kept some of the students and staff guessing who was who.
Today, three sets of twins, Ryleigh and Rianna Everetts, Griffin and Logan Klice and Allyson and Jordanne Youngs — as well as triplets Morgan, Mikayla and Madison King — will walk on an outdoor stage at the high school turf field to collect their diplomas.
In 2007, the multiple kindergarten siblings, then numbering at five sets of twins and the triplets, caught the attention of the school district. They were also introduced to the community in an Olean Times Herald article. At the time, the group made up 13% of the kindergarten enrollment of 98 students and were believed to be the most multiples the district had enrolled in one grade level.
The Times Herald recently caught up with the remaining three sets of twins and the triplets in the senior class and asked for comments on what it was like going through their school careers with siblings at their side.
Logan Klice said he and his brother, Griffin, “are alike in many ways, but different in many more. ... We have been roommates, teammates, friends, business partners and competitors, but will always share the brotherhood of being twins.”
Jordanne Youngs said, “Having a twin is like having a built-in best friend.
“No matter what, this friend will always be there for you through thick and thin. In school, I knew that I’d be a step ahead because I had already had a best friend since birth and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Her twin, Allyson, agreed.
“When someone asks me what it is like having a twin, my first response is automatically, ‘It’s like having a built-in best friend,’” she said. “While other kids had to start elementary school and make friends, I went into school with one person that I knew would sit with me at lunch or talk with me at playtime.
“This guarantee turned into something more: I knew there would always be someone to have my back,” she added. “I couldn’t be more thankful for having someone by my side, then and now.”
Rianna Everetts voiced similar sentiments about her twin, Ryleigh, noting that going to school with her sister was akin to “having your own friend” around all the time.
“When I need help, she is always there,” Ryleigh said.
Rianna admitted there can be a downside to having a twin. Such as?
“Being asked if you’re a twin.”
She added, however, that “going to school with a twin is a cool experience because you have someone there with you that is really close to you.”
On another note, Ryleigh shared, “I don’t know what it’s like not to be a twin because I’ve always had a twin. So I don’t know how to interpret the question when people ask me about being a twin.”
The King triplets also voiced thoughts on sharing space in classrooms and school with two sisters in their grade level.
“I loved having my best friends in school with me,” Madison said. “I always had someone to talk to. It was nice to know other multiples know how I feel. Good luck to everyone.”
Morgan recalls that being a multiple during school was fun.
“It was always nice to have someone that could help with homework and classes,” she remembers. “We all went through the same things together which made our bond stronger. It will be tough going to different colleges. I wish everyone the best of luck.”
For her part, Mikayla said, “Being a multiple in school, I enjoyed going through the milestones with my best friends and sharing my thoughts on experiences.
“Being known as the class of multiples was fun and super cool,” she commented. “Good luck to everyone on the next chapter.”
Principal Cory Pecorella also provided his thoughts on the twins and triplets by noting they made “the special graduating class” unique.
“These family members have been with each other since elementary and have always shown a close bond throughout the years of schooling,” Pecorella said. “To watch them walk across the stage together as twins and triplets will be something distinct to Allegany-Limestone Middle High School.”