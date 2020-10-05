Three proposed solar farm installations in Portville worth nearly $25 million are on the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency’s agenda Tuesday.
The approval by the IDA board of a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement had been delayed over the lack of a letter from the Portville Town Board approving the proposed solar installations.
The proposed sites by Atlanta-based Dimension Renewable Energy, all 4.5 megawatt installations, are:
• GSG 1, LLC, a 118.7-acre site at 2188 S. Windfall Road, 4.5 megawatts.
• GSG 3, a 67-acre site at 4081 Breeze Way near Haskell Road, 4.5 megawatts.
• GSG 4, a second 67-acre site at 4081 Breeze Way near Haskell Road, 4.5 megawatts.
The Portville Town Board sent a letter to the IDA saying it had no objection to the IDA granting a P.I.L.O.T. for the three solar projects.
Several families bordering the proposed solar sites had expressed concerns, said Portville Supervisor Tim Emley.
The supervisor told the Olean Times Herald on Friday that while the town continues to negotiate with Dimension, officials had no objection to the IDA negotiating a P.I.L.O.T. with the IDA.
“It will still be several months before we issue a permit,” Emley said. “We want to make sure they (neighbors) are getting a fair deal from the company.”
Emley said that some of the trees the company proposed to cut on the properties would leave neighbors with a good view of the rows of solar panels from their patios and porches.
Residents along Haskel Parkway or East Windfall Road would like to see a buffer of trees and vegetation between them and the solar farm, Emley said.
No building permit from the town will be forthcoming “until the residents are fairly satisfied,” Emley said.
The supervisor said realtors told the board the resale value of homes near solar farms was not affected. The bigger question is aesthetics, he said.
By moving the solar panels slightly, the company could avoid removing a lot of trees along the perimeter of the sites and still catch the first rays of the morning sun.
“We’re not going to ask them (homeowners) to take it on the chin” for the money the town will get from a P.I.L.O.T. over the next 25 years.
Emley said he wasn’t sure of the exact amount the town would receive from a P.I.L.O.T.
The IDA calls for a P.I.L.O.T. of $6,000 per megawatt from a solar project. In this case, the total megawatts are 13.5 megawatts worth about $81,000.
That amount is subject to a 3% annual increase over the 25 years. It will be split between the town, county and school district. The school district would get the lion’s share, followed by the county and town.
The IDA will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.