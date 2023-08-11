3 Portville graduates receive career/tech and music scholarships

PORTVILLE — Three graduating Portville Central School seniors recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to pursue a degree in a career/technical- or musical-related field of study.
Cierra Carapellatti received the Arnold S. McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship for $2,000.
Established by Yvonne McHone in memory of her husband and founder of McHone Industries, Arnold McHone, the Arnold McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship is for graduating seniors or graduates from any high school in Cattaraugus County pursuing a technical education at any post-secondary one- or two-year institution in any field related to manufacturing.
Carapellatti will attend Alfred State College to study welding.
Leah Faulkner received the Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship for $500.
Established in memory of Eva Taggerty by her daughter, Beth Taggerty, the Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship provides an annual scholarship for graduating seniors of Portville Central School who plan to seek a two- or four-year degree in a construction industry-related career/technical field. Preference is given to female students, students who have attended BOCES or students who are planning to attend Alfred State College.
Faulkner will study construction management at Alfred State College.
Annaelise Painter received the Alyn J. Heim Music Scholarship for $1,600.
The Heim scholarship is for a graduating Cattaraugus County student majoring in music. The recipient must demonstrate academic success as well. Paul DeRitter, Heim’s former student at Manchester Regional High School in Haledon, N.J., and a musician and music educator himself, established the scholarship to honor his former teacher. DeRitter taught elementary general music and instrumental music for 33 years in Franklinville.
Painter will attend Southern Virginia University to study music.
