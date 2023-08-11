3 Portville graduates receive career/tech and music scholarships

Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.