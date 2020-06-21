Cattaraugus County logged three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — each of them residents of the southeast quarter of the county and two of them health care workers — bringing the total to 88, according to the county health department.
The department does not identify residents who test positive; however, the acting director of the county-owned nursing facilities indicated that one is a nursing staffer at The Pines in Olean.
Kelly Reed, deputy county administrator, said that numerous tests of county home staff were negative. “Unfortunately, we had one nursing staff test positive. In an overabundance of caution, The Pines of Olean would like to offer all residents the option to be tested for COVID 19.”
The Pines asks anyone who wants their family member in the home tested to contact the nursing department.
The health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 10, as there are now 74 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
The 86th confirmed case is woman who works for a healthcare facility in Olean and was tested for COVID-19 on June 12 as part of a recent requirement of all adult care facilities to test all employees weekly.
The patient was asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no body aches, etc.) and denies any known contacts with a positive COVID-19 person. Her test results on Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 87th confirmed case is a woman who also works for a healthcare facility in Olean and was tested for COVID-19 on June 11. She reports being asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no body aches, etc.) and denies any known contacts with a positive COVID-19 person. Her test results on Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 88th confirmed case is a woman who is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person but reported being asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no body aches, etc.) and denied any known contacts with a positive COVID-19 person. She was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and her test results on Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department reports it has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In Allegany County, the confirmed cases remained at 60, with 35 residents currently in isolation.
Across New York, less than 1% of COVID-19 tests came back positive Saturday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release Sunday that the low rate of positives — 0.98% — means the state is continuing on the “right path toward defeating the virus.”
The governor’s office also announced that 15 people with COVID-19 died Saturday in the state. That’s the lowest number of daily deaths since the state started reporting the deaths on March 20. So far, 24,725 people have died in New York state.
There were a reported 332 people in ICU units and 1,142 people in hospitals, the governor’s office reported. Another 664 additional coronavirus cases were reported, with 387,936 total cases so far.