LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Wednesday reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents.
No new cases were reported Wednesday by Allegany County, which hasn't seen a new confirmed case in several days.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 10 as of Wednesday, as there are 190 residents who have recovered from the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
The 203rd confirmed case is a male resident of the northwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or direct contact with a COVID-19 person.
The man was recently hospitalized and his COVID-19 test result upon admission on Sept. 1 indicated that he was negative for virus. However, a repeat COVID-19 test on Monday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 204th confirmed case is a female resident of the southwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or any direct contact with a COVID-19 person. She developed loss of taste and smell and was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and her test result on Monday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 205th confirmed case is a female resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or any direct contact with a COVID-19 person. She developed fever, loss of taste and smell and was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and her test result on Sunday indicated that she was positive.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
"We would like to reiterate that if any resident experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider," Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director for Cattaraugus County, said in a press release.
Residents are urged to avoid going directly to an urgent care facility or an emergency room before calling ahead.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in our community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test via the data portal on the county's website or call 938-9119 or 938-2265