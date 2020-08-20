While no new coronavirus cases were reported as of Thursday evening in Cattaraugus County, Allegany County health officials reported three new cases.
Cattaraugus County’s total cases were 140, while Allegany County’s total increased to 88, according to its Department of Health.
Allegany County reported five active cases as of Thursday; there has been one death reported in the county due to the coronavirus. There were 52 county residents in quarantine/isolation Thursday, while a total of 648 people have been in precautionary quarantine because of travel to states with what the state measures as high infections rates.
Throughout New York, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus dropped Wednesday after several consecutive days of increases.
Hospitalizations fell 30 to 518. A total of 120 people were in intensive care units, down 11, and 62 people were intubated, up two.
Hospitalizations had increased slightly the previous four days in a row.
A total of 62 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus on Wednesday.
“I want to commend New Yorkers for practicing the basic daily behaviors — social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks — that make an enormous difference in our capacity to slow the spread, save lives and bring the state’s infection rate from one of the nation’s highest to one of its lowest.” Gov Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “But now isn’t the time to get complacent, and local governments must continue to enforce state guidance and New Yorkers must stay vigilant in the face of a continuing crisis throughout this country and around the world.”
The state conducted another 80,984 tests for the virus on Wednesday and confirmed 601 new cases. The positive testing rate as 0.74%.
It was the 13th day in a row with a statewide positive test rate of less than 1%.
In Western New York, the rate of positive tests reported Wednesday was 1%, up slightly from 0.8% on Tuesday.
New York now has 427,403 cases of the virus.
Another five people died due to the virus on Wednesday. The statewide death toll is now 25,275.
MORATORIUM ON EVICTIONS
Cuomo on Thursday signed an executive order extending the state’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures an additional month, until Sept. 20.
This measure extends protections already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors in recognition of the financial toll the pandemic has taken on business owners, including retail establishments and restaurants.
The extension gives commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or renegotiate their leasing terms to avoid eviction proceedings and foreclosures moving forward.
Cuomo first announced a state moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20 to ensure no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency.
The commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium was extended through Aug. 20 by executive order, Cuomo signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act and additional legislation to protect residential renters and homeowners from foreclosure or eviction due to a COVID-19 financial hardship.
Additional protections for residential renters from charges for late payment of rent and allowing tenants to use security deposits to pay rent for residential tenants were also implemented.