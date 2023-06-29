ST. BONAVENTURE — Three alumni who’ve had distinguished professional careers have been named to the Board of Trustees at St. Bonaventure University.
At their May board meeting, trustees approved the appointments of Donna Burden, Class of 1984; Joe Davis, Class of 1979; and Mark Mulhern, Class of 1982.
They will be officially sworn in at the board of trustees meeting on campus in September.
“I can’t thank the Nomination and Board Governance Committee enough for their diligent efforts in the search process for new trustees,” said Michael Hickey, board chair. “I look forward to the wisdom and perspective Donna, Joe and Mark will lend to our board.”
Burden is a founding member of the Buffalo law firm of Burden, Hafner & Hansen, LLC. Davis is the retired managing director of Morgan Stanley Fund Services while Mulhern retired in 2022 as the chief financial officer of Highwoods Properties Inc., an office-focused real estate investment trust headquartered in Raleigh, N.C.
Trustees also saluted the service of Bill Lawley, who stepped down from the board after completing his third three-year term.
“Bill will be deeply missed, not only for his insight and willingness to speak candidly when we needed to hear it, but also for his good nature and great sense of humor,” Hickey said.