Three more Cattaraugus County residents succumbed to COVID-19, the county health department reported Saturday, making it 44 deaths due to complications caused by the virus.
A 44-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman and a 71-year-old each developed respiratory failure, the health department reported. The county has reported six deaths related to COVID-19 since Thursday.
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, giving the county 2,264 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 531 active cases, with 37 county residents hospitalized as of Saturday.
A total of 1,689 Cattaraugus County residents have recovered from the virus, while nearly 1,000 residents were in quarantine — 901 for confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19 and 98 because of travel.
The county's seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was 6.9%, up slightly from the 6.6% reported Friday.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, health officials reported 27 new cases on Saturday, pushing the county's total to 1,742 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were no new deaths reported.
There were 181 active cases in the county, as 1,509 residents have recovered from the virus and there have been 52 confirmed deaths of county residents. There were 802 residents in quarantine on Saturday, virtually the same figure as Friday (803) and down nearly 60 from Thursday.
Allegany County's latest seven-day positivity rate for testing for the virus was 10.6%, according to the state Department of Health's figures. That's well above the 9.9% that was posted on Friday.
ACROSS NEW YORK, state health officials confirmed 122 coronavirus deaths on Christmas Day as hospitalizations continued to near 7,000.
The state also confirmed 10,806 new coronavirus cases on Friday. That’s based on results from 201,442 tests, or a 5.36% positive rate, according to state data.
In Western New York, the overall rate of positivity in testing was 6.16%. The region has held steady regarding hospitalizations, with 34% of hospital beds reported available as of Christmas Day.
Statewide, about one in six COVID-19 hospitalized patients were in intensive care, with 6,884 people hospitalized. Of those, 1,129 were in intensive care, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Saturday.
Since March, the state has reported 29,396 total deaths and 914,522 total coronavirus cases.
"We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead," Cuomo said in a press release. "The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down."
The governor said New York is testing more people and making sure that hospital capacity remains viable, but residents of the state have to be smart about celebrating the new year at safe social distances while wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.
"We're vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers brought the state's infection rate from the nation's highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work."