OLEAN — Three more Cattaraugus County residents died from COVID-19 and another 51 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.
The deaths of a 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old man brought the number of deaths from COVID-19 since April 2020 to 168.
There have now been 29 deaths so far this month, one fewer than the record of 30 in February.
With 1,249 cases so far in November, only the 1,427 cases reported in December 2020 and the 1,283 in October 2021, are greater. The number of cases this weekend are likely to surpass the October toll.
With a total of 9,562 COVID-19 cases, Cattaraugus County is on track to go over the 10,000 mark before the end of the month.
Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, reminded county residents — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear masks inside in public places, keep a social distance and wash hands frequently in a bid to slow the highly transmissible delta variant.
The county has one of the highest rates of transmission of any county in the state. Friday’s positivity rate was 17.4%, while the seven-day rolling average rate was 12.1%.
The seven-day average in Western New York counties is 9.4%. The state’s daily positivity was 3.64% and the seven day average was 3.68%.
Thirty-five of the new cases Friday involved unvaccinated individuals and 16 were vaccinated. County health officials are ramping up booster shot clinics as well as trying to get more children ages 5-11 vaccinated.
Just over half of the county’s population has at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials say for those who are unvaccinated the pandemic remains a daily threat. Their choice to remain unvaccinated puts them and those around them at risk.
With the new cases Friday, health department staff are now following 597 active cases, 39 in hospitals and 560 in contact quarantine.
Twenty-one of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, where the 4,627 total cases represent just under half of all cases.
In the southwest part of the county there were 14 new cases for a total of 1,858 cases, 10 new cases in the northeast for a total of 1,755 cases and six new cases in the northwest where there are a total of 1,322 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
GOV. KATHY HOCHUL, addressing Friday’s news that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had approved COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults, called it “great news as we enter the holiday season and gather indoors with friends and family.”
Hochul said boosters can help provide additional protection, especially for those over the age of 50 and others with underlying conditions.
“With 80% of New York state adults fully vaccinated, getting the booster is another important way to protect ourselves and our loved ones, as well as washing our hands and wearing a mask,” the governor said.
Hochul said the recent increase in the spread of COVID across regions of the state is happening due to lower vaccination rates in those areas.
“Getting more New Yorkers vaccinated, including children aged 5 and older, remains the best way to help turn the tide in our fight against COVID-19,” she said.