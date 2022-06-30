OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported this week that three county residents died of COVID-19, bringing the total since April 2020 to 255 coronavirus deaths.
The number of people who contracted COVID-19 in June was 479. There were also five deaths in June.
There were 8,964 cases of COVID-19 in the first six months of this year and 45 deaths, according to data provided by the county health department.
January was the worst month for COVID-19 cases with 4,739. There were 1,161 in February, 411 in March, 740 in April and 1,434 in May.
There have been a total of 20,776 cases since March 2020 including 10,853 women and 9,923 men. The southeast part of the county has the highest number of cases, 9,549, or 46% of the total.
The southwest has reported 4,153 cases, the northeast 4,100 cases and the northwest 2,974 cases.
There have been 69 new cases of COVID-19 reported so far this week — five on Sunday, 20 on Monday, 17 on Tuesday, 19 on Wednesday and eight on Thursday.
The seven-day average positivity as of Monday was 8.14% and there were three new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the seven days ending Tuesday. There were 59 new cases in the seven days ending Wednesday.