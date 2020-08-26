LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County on Wednesday reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the county’s total to 153.
Allegany County reported no new cases on Wednesday.
Cattaraugus County Health Department officials reported that the department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 14 as of Wednesday, while 135 residents have recovered.
The 151st confirmed case is a female resident who lives in the southwest quadrant of the county and denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed fever, headaches, earaches, chills and sweats, and was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. Her test result Tuesday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 152nd confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the northwest quadrant of the county and denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He developed fever, fatigue, weakness, loss of taste and was recently hospitalized.
The patient was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and his test results indicated that he was positive.
The 153rd case is a female resident who lives in the southwest corner of the county who denies any significant travel history. She is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed cough, sore throat and congestion. She was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and her test results on Tuesday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider — avoid going directly to an Urgent Care facility, or the Emergency Room before calling,” the Cattaraugus County Health Department said in press release.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the county, any resident interested in getting tested may register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
In Allegany County, there have been 91 confirmed cases, while 85 residents have recovered. There were 50 residents under quarantine/isolation as of Wednesday and 734 people have been under cautionary quarantine because of travel.