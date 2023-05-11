OLEAN — Three city police officers were injured and a resident was displaced in a West Sullivan Street apartment fire late Wednesday evening that also claimed the life of two pet dogs.
City of Olean Fire Chief Eric Maurouard reported that firefighters were called out at 10:01 p.m. to 302 W. Sullivan St. for a structure fire. Firefighters found light smoke coming from the first and second floors of the three-story building upon arrival. Crews stretched a 1¾-inch hose line to a first story apartment and began extinguishment of the fire while other personnel searched the other apartments. Between 15 and 20 people were reportedly in the building at the time of the fire.
The fire was deemed under control within 15 minutes of arrival, the chief reported. The fire was contained to one apartment and damage was estimated at around $5,000. The occupant of the apartment was displaced by the fire, but was not treated for any injuries.
Three Olean Police Department staff were treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials reported, with one initially treated at the scene by Trans Am personnel but all three being taken to Olean General Hospital for evaluation. Two pet dogs were killed in the fire.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Thursday morning. Firefighters thanked city police for quickly assisting with the evacuating the tenants, as well as Trans AM ambulance for providing emergency medical care at the scene and District 4 Fire Coordinator Kelly Karst.
According to Cattaraugus County property records the 15-unit brick apartment building is owned by the Sader Agency and was built in 1880. The structure has a full market value of around $419,000.