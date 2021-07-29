3 Hinsdale grads receive CRCF scholarship awards

HINSDALE — Three recent Hinsdale Central School graduates received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support graduating Hinsdale seniors continuing their education.
Sarah Elsigan and Larissa Kirtz each received the Hinsdale Alumni Association Memorial Scholarship for $1,500.
This scholarship established by the Hinsdale Alumni Association, $1,000 each this year, is for a graduating senior of Hinsdale Central School. Recipients must have a grade average of 80% or higher, demonstrate qualities of good citizenship and good character and have definite educational goals.
Elsigan will study interior design at Cazenovia College. Kirtz will study adolescent English education at SUNY Potsdam.
Lindsey Veno received the Elodine Swarts Baxter and Lena Conrad Swarts Memorial Scholarship for $1,200.
This scholarship, established in 2016, is for a promising and deserving graduating senior from Hinsdale Central School or a resident of Ischua, NY, regardless of what high school the student attends. The student must demonstrate academic success and involvement in extracurricular activities.
Norman Baxter, a past Hinsdale graduate, established the scholarship fund in memory of his mother, Elodine Swarts Baxter, and his grandmother, Lena Conrad Swarts.
Veno will attend the University of Montana to study human biology.
Donations can be made either or both of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.