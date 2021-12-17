OLEAN — Three more COVID-19 deaths and 49 new cases were reported Friday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The deaths of three men ages 93, 59 and 56 were the 200th, 201st and 202nd deaths of county residents in the coronavirus pandemic since April 2020. None of the men had been vaccinated.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director in the county, encouraged those who have been on the fence over their COVID-19 vaccinations to take the time now to register for one of the county’s upcoming vaccination clinics.
Those who have already had their two shots should consider getting a booster as soon as they can, he said. “It’s not enough to be fully vaccinated. You need to be boosted too.”
Watkins urged those who will be visiting or who are expecting visitors during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to use care — especially around those whose vaccination status they are not clear about.
Those are instances when people should consider wearing masks when they will be in close proximity to others.
In order to remove some of the anxiety of spending time with others during the holidays, the health department will be distributing COVID-19 rapid test kits with instructions, Watkins said.
Of the 49 new cases reported Friday, 11 were vaccinated and 38 were unvaccinated. The breakthrough cases involving vaccinated individuals are still relatively few of the 11,258 cases the county has recorded since March 2020. It indicates a waning of the vaccine’s effectiveness after six months or so. That effectiveness bounces back with the administration of a booster dose of vaccine.
“I hope people who plan to congregate over the next two weeks will take a test before they get together to help reduce this community spread,” he said.
The health department received 3,000 kits that will be distributed through instructions available on the county website, Watkins said.
What about the omicron variant that appears to be spreading fast, but may be milder than the delta variant that remains the dominant strain in the U.S.?
Watkins said no cases of the omicron strain have been detected in Cattaraugus County or Western New York as of Friday. The health department did ship a number of COVID-19 tests to a University at Buffalo lab for genomic sequencing that could determine if any of the cases were carrying the omicron variant.
The state has only recently stepped up the number of samples for genomic sequencing. The omicron variant has been detected in several other New York counties.
Right now, Cattaraugus County is being hammered by the delta variant. There have been 983 new COVID-19 cases reported and the coronavirus has killed 25 since Dec. 1.
Their premature deaths are affecting their families, Watkins said. “I’m hoping people will take heed and get vaccinated.”
The health department is now following 510 active cases, 40 people who are in hospitals and 622 in contact quarantine.
The greatest number of new cases, 21, were from the southeast part of the county, where there have now been 5,915 cases, or 47% of the total.
The southwest had 14 new cases for a total of 2,248, the northwest had eight new cases for 1,554 and the northeast had six new cases for 2,106.
Twenty-six of the new cases were women who now account for 5,915 of the cases and 23 men who now have 5,343 cases.
The county’s positivity on Friday was 11.7%, the same as its seven-day rolling average.
By comparison, Western New York’s daily positivity was 9.2% and the statewide average was 7.9%. New York state surpassed 60,000 deaths earlier this week. Sixty people died across the state in the past two days.
About 70% of the state’s residents are vaccinated, while 63.6% of the county’s residents have at least one dose of the vaccine. There are 37,998 people who have completed their vaccine series out of the county’s 76,000 population.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
In neighboring Allegany County, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a pop-up vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Allegany County Office Building, 7 Court St., Belmont.