OLEAN — More cuts and a slightly lower expected tax hike are heading to the next stop on the city budget’s route to approval.
The Common Council’s finance committee on Wednesday postponed the budget to the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, just before public hearings and votes are expected to make the budget and its several procedural parts into law.
The city’s $19 million budget with a now-3.82% property tax increase — as well as a tax cap override, water and sewer fee increases, and amended user fees for city services — are expected to be up for vote Tuesday. The vote comes four days before the city charter-mandated April 15 deadline. Both the tax cap override and the water and sewer fee increases take the form of local laws and will require a public hearing on Tuesday, but there is no public hearing required for the budget itself under the city charter or state Municipal Home Rule Law.
The tax increase requested by Mayor Bill Aiello dropped from 4.83% just 24 hours earlier to 3.82% after an adjustment to the city’s lower-than-expected health insurance premiums. The city’s expenses for health insurance will go up 2.77% in 2023-24, compared to double-digit increases for other municipalities in the same health insurance consortium, the mayor said.
“Our employees have been doing more wellness (programs),” Aiello said. “We’ve been pushing wellness a lot, and we haven’t had anything catastrophic.”
With the new tax levy — down from a 6% increase originally proposed in February — Aiello said taxes are expected to raise about 49 cents per $1,000 of assessed value from the current budget. At that increase, a $50,000 property would see an increase of $24.50 for the year, while a $100,000 property would see an increase of $49 for the year.
Aiello said the budget is workable and he supported it, but noted some cuts — such as reducing the amount of money to take down dangerous trees in the rights-of-way around the city — may require the department heads to ask for more funds during the budget year.
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, said that such a move was “a false sense of security,” and that “you cut it out to make it look good, and you know damned well you’ll be back here in two months” to request it.
“That is what contingency is for,” Aiello said, referring to a $100,000 account in the budget that has been part of the budget for decades.
Anastasia also asked to have some of the city’s $2.3 million fund balance used to lower the tax increase further. Originally, Aiello proposed using $120,000 to help balance the budget, but at the request of aldermen it was removed.
Finance chair Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, said she would support the new tax increase figure.
“I feel comfortable where we are,” she said, adding using fund balance would be counterproductive in the long run.
“If we think of our general fund as a savings account of sorts, that’s not a lot of money to have in the bank if we run into a crisis,” McCall said.
Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, noted that the city has millions of dollars in capital projects that need to be addressed, ranging from streetscape projects to the replacement of a sewer line under an Olean Creek flood control levee.
“We’ve been holding off on that board too long,” he said, referring to the wall-spanning whiteboard in the police training room with various capital project requests. “And those numbers are big.”
Panus also noted that by investing in such projects, it shows developers — such as the First National and Olean Center Mall owners — the city is a good place to invest.
“They do it because they see us investing in the city,” Panus said.
He also noted that the city raised taxes just 1% in the current budget and did not touch the tax levy in the 2020-21 budget, “so there was that savings” to taxpayers.
“In hindsight, I’m not sure that was the right decision,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, adding the higher tax rate now is covering for keeping taxes down during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I support it — I think this is where we need to be for our operations … without cutting services that are essential to our community.”
JR Bennion, R-Ward 1, said he wanted further information on how the users of the city’s ball fields will pay for using the facilities, adding the city needs to “at least break even” on the services as to not have taxpayers subsidize private organizations.