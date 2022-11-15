Two villages in Cattaraugus County and the county itself have been awarded $3.5 million in Community Development Block Grant funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.
The local grants are part of more than $33 million in funding awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents.
“By supporting improvements to build affordable housing, enhance public water facilities and strengthen local infrastructure, this funding will lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient neighborhoods across New York,” Hochul said.
The village of Little Valley will use $1.25 million for improvements to its drinking water system. The village of South Dayton will use $1.25 million for improvements to the village’s sanitary sewer system.
Additionally, Cattaraugus County will use $400,000 to provide well, septic and lateral supply line replacement assistance to low-income homeowners throughout the county. An additional $600,000 will be used for the replacement of up to four existing, single-wide manufactured homes with new Energy Star-rated single-wide manufactured homes.
“These critical investments in our public infrastructure will help provide safe, stable housing and affordable amenities to New Yorkers while allowing businesses to grow and thrive, and I thank the New York Congressional Delegation for securing this vital funding for our state,” the governor said.
In addition to Cattaraugus County’s grants, three municipalities in Allegany County also received nearly $1 million for infrastructure and housing projects.
The town of Andover will use $500,000 to assist up to 13 low- to moderate-income households with critical housing rehabilitation.
The town of Independence will use $400,000 to assist up to 11 low- to moderate-income households with critical housing needs.
The town of Friendship will use $50,000 to complete a comprehensive water system preliminary engineering report.
The Community Development Block Grant program is a federally funded program administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal that helps counties, cities, towns and villages with projects that improve communities and benefit residents across the state.
Community Development Block Grant Housing grants can be used for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes, down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, and private water/wastewater system assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
For 2022, Homes and Community Renewal awarded $10.4 million for 24 housing rehabilitation, manufactured housing, and well and septic projects. A total of 301 households are projected to benefit from the proposed improvements.
Community Development Block Grant Public Infrastructure and Community Planning grants can be used for improvements to public water, public sewer, stormwater sewer and flood drainage improvements. For 2022, Homes and Community Renewal awarded over $23 million for 21 public water, public sewer and public facility projects and another $445,000 towards nine community planning projects.