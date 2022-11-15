Two villages in Cattaraugus County and the county itself have been awarded $3.5 million in Community Development Block Grant funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The local grants are part of more than $33 million in funding awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents.

