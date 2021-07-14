ALLEGANY — “Star Wars” music played softly overhead as a group of students worked Tuesday on creating their own rockets that they hoped to launch outside the following day.
The Rocket Camp program, held this week at the Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region at St. Bonaventure University, was the first time the facility had an in-person program since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Reann Ehman, director of the Challenger Learning Center, said the Rocket Camp was sold out this year, but there are several other summer camps scheduled in August that have openings.
They are Moon Mania from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2; Mars Mania from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9; The Science of Color and Light, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10-12; and CSI Spies, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3-6. Children in grades fifth-grade and up pack their lunches for the program, which is assisted by staff member Chris Norton.
“During Rocket Camp they’re building rockets we hope to launch (Wednesday) if it doesn’t rain,” Ehman said with a laugh. “They start out each day with a team-building activity” such as a solo cup challenge which entails the lifting of a cup from a stack using only rubber bands. The youngsters also built preliminary rockets from cardboard material to develop an understanding for designing the items.
After building their second rockets from kits, which contain small engines for launching, the students also painted the items. In addition, the group planned to participate in a simulated space mission at the Center.
“It’s the same (simulator) that the kids from schools do on field trips” at the Center, she added.
Ehman said the Center, located at 182 E. Union St., has been in operation for more than 10 years. The facility provides a variety of STEM-based activities to strengthen children’s skills in science, technology, engineering and math. Children attending the current rocket camp are from local communities as well as from other areas.
Students who commented on the program included a girl named Avanna who said she liked the class because, “I just like blasting stuff off … I ask my mom for sparklers all the time but she says no because she’s afraid I’ll burn the house down.”
Kai Warner of Allegany said he liked the building exercises and especially liked building the rockets.
Makayla Nix of Philadelphia, who was at the event with her brother, Micah, said she, too, liked building the rockets and the team activities.
“When we were at my school we didn’t have any interaction (due to remote learning), so this is fun,” Makayla remarked.
On a final note, Ehman said a free event that will be held for the public at the Center is the Our Blue Marble, Earth Community Engagement Evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. The program is open to children in grades kindergarten and older, but adults must accompany all youngsters.
Activities will include building a sundial; distinguishing between animal and plant cells using two different types of microscopes; using snap circuits to learn about wind and solar energy; and investigating energy using liquid crystal. The event is sponsored through a cooperative agreement with NASA.
For more information on registering for other camps or directions to the Center, visit www.DRCLC.org online, send emails to challengercenterkp@gmail.com or call (716)379-8686.