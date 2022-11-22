WELLSVILLE — If you have driven through downtown Wellsville lately, you cannot help but notice a change to the skyline at Jones Memorial Hospital.
The $17 million Transformation and Modernization project is well underway.
The project includes a third-floor addition that will add more than 14,000 square feet of clinical space, as well as more than 4,000 square feet of renovations that expand the surgical department, and a permanent, fixed MRI tower that provide multiple levels of added clinical space.
To complete the project by the fall of 2023, the hospital has launched a $2 million capital campaign.
“We are very excited about this project and how it will enable us to increase access to primary care and change how we deliver care here in Allegany County," Jim Helms, CEO at Jones Memorial, said. "With the increases in construction costs and enhancements to the project beyond the original plan, there is a gap between the cost of the project and the amount of the grant."
While the public campaign was announced at the JMH Auxiliary’s Gala and Silent Auction on Nov. 12, a silent campaign has been going on for several months.
“Members of the campaign executive committee have helped us identify and approach a number of major donors,” Helms said. “These cornerstone donors, primarily consisting of private individuals, have pledged over $1.4 million over the next five years.”
One of the first cornerstone donors was the JMH Auxiliary, which pledged $100,000 over five years.
“All money raised by the Auxiliary will go toward paying off that pledge,” said Kay Eicher, auxiliary president. “This is a very exciting project with long-lasting benefits to our community and we are delighted to play our part in completing it.”
Community Bank is also one of our cornerstone donors. Bank representatives delivered the first installment of the $50,000 pledge, which will be paid over five years.
“We are so thankful for the support of Community Bank and all of our donors,” Helms said. “This is such an exciting time for the hospital and, thanks to the impact these enhancements will have on local healthcare options, it is an exciting time for the community.”
To find out how to contribute to the project, contact foundation coordinator Jodi Pearson at (585) 596-2053 or email Jodi_Pearson@URMC.Rochester.edu. To make an online gift, go to jones.urmc.edu.
Sisson, Mauro join JMH board
Rhiannon Sisson of Bolivar and Steven Mauro of Alfred have joined the Hospital’s Board of Directors.
Sisson, a Bolivar native, earned her bachelor’s degree in business at Niagara University. She and her husband, Scott, are the second generation to run Sisson Chainsaws & Stoves in Bolivar, where Rhiannon is the office manager.
She is an active member of the Bolivar American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Two active — now teenage — children have led to her involvement with a number of youth sports programs.
“Healthcare in our rural area faces a variety of challenges and it’s important to the community that we have people guiding our hospital who are directly affected by the decisions the board makes,” Sisson said. “I hope to be a voice for our community.”
Mauro is the Alfred State College president, having recently moved to Alfred with his wife Melissa and sons Quinn and Owen. Having spent more than 15 years in administration at Mercyhurst and Gannon universities in Erie, Pa., Mauro cites a desire to be involved in the community and to support the hospital as his reasons to serve on the board of directors.
He attended the University at Buffalo, where he earned both a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in biology.
In welcoming the two new members, the board said goodbye and thank you to Dr. Robert Gilfert for his 10 years of service as a board member.
The the reorganization meeting also involved the election of new officers for the board.
Karol Marciano of Andover takes over the role of chair from Rich Ewell. Dan Johnson of Wellsville was elected vice chair, Jenny Bilotta of Cuba is treasurer, and Mary Kate Cole is the secretary.
Also serving on the board are Ewell, Samantha Gilkey, Ian Jones, and Jim Knapp, as well as UR Medicine representative Dr. Michael Apostolakos, Stephen Goldstein, and Dr. Mark Taubman. Dr. Andres Rubert attends the meetings as the chief of staff.
DAISY Award nominations sought
The nomination period for the 2022 DAISY Awards for outstanding nurses at Jones Memorial will be open until mid-December.
Nominations may be submitted electronically using the link on the hospital website: jones.urmc.edu. Paper nomination forms can be found throughout the hospital.
All nominations received will be reviewed by a committee and the selected nurse will be announced in May during the Hospital Week festivities.