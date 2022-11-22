Community Bank

Representatives of Community Bank were at Jones Memorial Hospital recently to deliver the first part of the bank’s $50,000 pledge to the hospital capital campaign. Standing in the newly renovated surgical waiting area for the check passing are (from left) Jones Foundation coordinator Jodi Pearson, Jones CEO Jim Helms and capital campaign committee member Jack Emrick, and Community Bank representatives Gina Elliott, branch manager at the Highland Avenue office in Wellsville; Julie Hall, vice president snd senior district manager; and Bessie Davidson, branch manager of the Main Street office in Wellsville.

WELLSVILLE — If you have driven through downtown Wellsville lately, you cannot help but notice a change to the skyline at Jones Memorial Hospital.

The $17 million Transformation and Modernization project is well underway.

