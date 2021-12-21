OLEAN — A 74-year-old woman died of COVID-19 complications Tuesday, the 205th death from the coronavirus in Cattaraugus County since April 2020.
There were also another 36 COVID-19 cases reported by the health department, bringing to 11,395 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The health department is currently distributing free COVID-19 rapid test kits to county residents concerned about an extra measure of safety for the holidays. Information on how to register to pick up your free tests is on the county website at www.cattco.org.
There were 34 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, a decline of four since Monday. The health department was following 374 active cases and 400 people were contact quarantine.
The county’s positivity dropped below double digits on Monday as well. The daily percent positive was 8.8.%, while the seven-day rolling average was 11.6%.
Thirteen of the new cases involved people who were vaccinated and 23 were unvaccinated. The number of breakthrough cases involving vaccinated people is an indication that the vaccine’s effectiveness is waning over time and booster shots are needed.
There were 21 men who tested positive for a total of 5,415, and 14 women who now total 5,980 of the cases.
Twenty of the new cases were people from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 5,439 cases — about 47% of the county total.
There were seven new cases in the northeast part of the county where there have now been 2,131 cases, five in the southwest with 2,245 cases and three in the northwest with 1,580 cases.
There are 38,155 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 41,629 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 63.7% of the 18 and older population and 54.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: