Cattaraugus County health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the daily percentage for positivity in testing remained high at 5.6%.
There have been more than 160 new cases reported since Sunday as daily counts of new COVID-19 infections have been among the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. There were nearly 300 active cases in the county and there were 21 county residents hospitalized on Friday with COVID-19. There were also 696 residents in contact quarantine.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported Friday that the seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.2% while the 14-day rolling average was 6.8%.
A total of 33,405 Cattaraugus County residents have completed their vaccine series, while there are 36,479 people with at least one vaccine dose. Just over 57.2% of the 18 and older population has at least one vaccine dose, while 47.5% of the entire population has at least one vaccine dose.
In Allegany County, where a total of 20 new cases were listed by the state Department of Health for Thursday, the seven-day average for positivity in testing was 5.5%.
Theresa K. Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer with the Allegany County Department of Health, issued a press release asking county resident to be patient while staff works to answer a increase in COVID-related telephone calls.
To answer some of the questions, she offered some general information:
“Remember to get vaccinated, encourage others to get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance, limit your travel and limit your social gatherings.
“Feeling sick? Have symptoms of COVID-19? Have you been exposed to a person who is positive for COVID-19? PLEASE STAY HOME and keep anyone else in your household home.”
The release stated that even if people are vaccinated for COVID-19, they may need to be tested for COVID-19, isolated or quarantined. Call the county DOH at (585) 268-9250 and press #4.
Residents are urged to check the Allegany County website to get answers at www.alleganyco.com if you have access to the internet. On the main page, there is a blue box titled “Quick Links” and “COVID-19 Information,” including COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates and links to register for an appointment, the COVID-19 data dashboard and the COVID- 19 vaccination survey.
STATEWIDE, the percent positive tests dropped under 3% to 2.71% on Thursday, while there were 2,395 patients hospitalized (up 21 from Wednesday) and 567 patients in ICUs (+5).
There were 34 new deaths in New York on Thursday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 56,184.