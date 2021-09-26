The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 212 active cases and 27 residents hospitalized.
There were 701 quarantined contacts in the county as of Saturday, and the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was nearly 5%. The county health department did not issue an update on COVID cases and testing on Sunday.
With Cattaraugus County remaining under 50% for vaccinations, the health department plans two vaccination clinics in October.
On Oct. 8, the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available noon to 4 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ellicottville Fall Festival.
The Pfizer vaccine requires the administration of a second dose within 21 days of the initial dose. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has emergency use authorization for individuals 12 years of age and older. A parental/legal guardian consent will be obtained at the time of vaccination.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info
Call (716) 701-3777 for assistance with registering.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
In Allegany County, there were 16 new positive cases on Saturday, as posted by the state Department of Health. The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing was 4.2%.
Across New York state, there were 4,314 new cases on Saturday for a 2.39% positive rate. The seven-day average in testing was 2.71%.
There were 2,299 New York residents hospitalized as of Saturday, down 46 from the day before, and there were 548 patients in ICUs, down 19 from Friday.
There were 31 new death due to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, increasing the total reported to and compiled by the CDC at 56,462.