OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported a total of 28 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend while the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus increased slightly to 3.1%
Allegany County does not update information over the weekend regarding its number of new COVID-19 cases.
Cattaraugus County health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 13 new cases on Sunday. There were 213 active cases as of Sunday afternoon, an increase over Saturday's reported 200 active cases. There were 17 residents hospitalized with the virus, a number unchanged from Saturday.
There were 736 residents in quarantine Sunday because of confirmed or suspected exposure to the coronavirus, up from 719 the day before, while there were 67 residents in travel quarantine, down from 71 on Saturday.
There have been 4,360 total cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County since the beginning of the pandemic, while there have been 4,059 recoveries and 86 total deaths due to the virus.
A new COVID-19 death hasn't been reported by county health officials since Feb. 22.
The southeast quarter of Cattaraugus County has seen 2,495 total coronavirus cases (57.2), while the northeast has seen 720 (16.5%), the southwest, 671 (15.4%), and the northwest, 474 (10.9%).
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.CattCo.org/Coronavirus. The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center number is 701-3777; the non-emergency questions number is 938-9119 and the Cattaraugus County Health Department number is 373-8050.