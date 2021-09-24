OLEAN — The 28 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Friday were about half the number reported on Thursday, while Allegany County reported two new deaths on Friday.
The number of new cases in Cattaraugus County continues on an upward trajectory, however, and hospitalizations increased by three on Thursday to 28.
There have now been 6,861 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and 118 have died since April 2020.
Cattaraugus County Health Department staff were also following 212 active cases and 701 in contact quarantine, a decline of more than 20 since Thursday.
The hardest hit area of the county remains the southeast corner, where there were nine new cases reported Friday for a total of 3,486 cases.
The northeast part of the county had four new cases for a total of 1,274, the southwest had seven new cases for a total of 1,209 and the northwest had eight new cases for a total of 892.
Women represent 3,659 of the cases and 3,202 of the cases were men.
The county has now reported 33,737 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 36,871 people with at least one vaccine dose. That represents 57.7% of the 18 and older population and 48.% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Friday’s positivity was 4.4%, the seven-day rolling average was 4.9% and the 14-day average positivity was 5.8%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, an 88-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man were reported to have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county Department of Health lists them as the 62d and 63rd county residents to have died from COVID-19.
The county reported 13 new cases Friday, with 316 residents in contact quarantine. The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.3%.
IN NEW YORK STATE, there were 6,070 new positive cases reported Thursday, for a daily testing rate 2.72% positive. The county’s seven-day average was 2.76%.
There were 2,336 COVID patients hospitalized across the state, up 16 from the day before, and 555 patients (+3) in ICUs. There were 27 new deaths reported Thursday, increasing the total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 56,462.