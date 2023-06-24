HINSDALE — A sea of blue and white entered the Hinsdale Central School gymnasium as a class for the last time on Friday.
Twenty-eight graduates were honored Friday evening, led to the stage by Superintendent Larry Ljungberg and faculty and staff. Ceremonies were opened by Principal Aron Cole, with Hanna Sutton leading the invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the alma mater. Mikayla Keis, senior class vice president, welcomed the attendees.
“All these accomplishments could not have been done on our own,” Keis said, referring to the diplomas, honors and scholarships earned by the class. Officials noted that graduates had received a collective $1.3 million in grants, awards and scholarships.
“We’ve all been in a rush to graduate,” said Valedictorian Fransisca Childs, “but it has brought up mixed emotions.”
She suggested her fellow graduates remember that “sometimes you must pump the brakes and appreciate what is around you.”
Moving forward, “our future pushes us to grow out of our comfort zone,” she said, adding the class has already faced many personal challenges to get to this point. However, it is important to keep those around you close. “Sometimes relationships are more important than our own personal achievements.”
Sutton, class salutatorian, said, “Thirteen years of waking up and coming to school and seeing the same people has come to an end. ... This school is generally a family. These teachers helped raise us, our classmates are our brothers and sisters, or at least our distant cousins.”
And she noted a mix of emotions among her fellow classmates.
“We’ll be sad for a moment, maybe cry with our friends, but then we’ll move on,” she said, and accomplish great things in life.
Ljungberg, who will leave the district at the end of the month, spoke to the graduates on change.
“Life is all about change. A lot of people don’t like change —myself included,” he said, adding “we must embrace change.”
He encouraged the graduates to focus on their emotional and support systems in the post-pandemic world, and encouraged them to “stay involved and engaged in life — don't be passive … take control of your life, and don’t let life control you.”
School board President Jennifer Howell presented diplomas to the students, afterward Ljungberg certified the graduates. A benediction was given by Noah Easterly.
Graduates
Marissa Adams, Damion Brown-Morin, Kadyn Cassidy, Fransisca Childs, Jazmyan Clark, Aeryn DeGroff, Noah Easterly, Nathan Fowler, Jamilyn Giberson, Steven Hayman, Preston Jackson, Jaylee Jimerson, Mikayla Keis, Emily Leichtenberger, Allyson Lippert, Dylan Miller, Mason Mills, Andrew Mulryan, Joseph Neubert, Xander Pascucci, Noah Randall, Eric Showers, Hannah Sutton, Sarah Tuttle, Felisha Veno, Austin White, Landen Wyant, Adam Yehl.
Awards & Scholarships
- Marissa Adams — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Carole Poe Model Senior Award $1,000, Betty Pappas Scholarship $800, Mary Kratts Memorial Scholarship $500, Bernard Gavin Trust $9,105, LK Foote Family Memorial Trust Loan Award.
- Damion Brown-Morin — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Jack Gaeta “How to Play the Game” Memorial Award.
- Kadyn Cassidy — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion
- Fransisca Childs — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Elodine Swarts Baxter & Lena Conrad Swarts Memorial Scholarship $1,400, Burt Scholarship $1,250, Hinsdale Alumni Assoc. Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Competitor Award, Scholar Athlete Award $200, Valedictorian Award.
- Jazmyan Clark — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Aeryn DeGroff — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Noah Easterly — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Ideal Bobcat Award $450, College Connection Student of the Year Award.
- Nathan Fowler — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Daniel McCarthy Scholarship $800.
- Jamilyn Giberson — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Bruce Hamed Award $100.
- Steven Hayman — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Preston Jackson — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship $625, JCC USA Scholarship $5,300.
- Jaylee Jimerson — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Academic Excellence Award $500.
- Mikayla Keis — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Vanda & Raymond Zier Memorial Scholarship $500.
- Emily Leichtenberger — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Allyson Lippert — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Dylan Miller — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Mason Mills — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Andrew Mulryan — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Dresser Rand Employee Scholarship $1,000, Hinsdale Alumni Assoc. Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship $1,000, Academic Excellence Award $500.
- Joseph Neubert — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Xander Pascucci — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Noah Randall — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Academic Excellence Award $1,500
- Eric Showers — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Hannah Sutton — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Cutco Sons & Daughters Scholarship $8,000, Hinsdale Alumni Assoc. Memorial Scholarship $1,000, James Mascho Memorial Award, Christian Award $300, Ideal Bobcat Award $450, Salutatorian Award.
- Sarah Tuttle — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Thomas K. Oakley Memorial Basketball Award.
- Felisha Veno — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion, Lee Gaylor Memorial Award.
- Austin White — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Landen Wyant — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.
- Adam Yehl — Hinsdale Central School Certificate of Completion.