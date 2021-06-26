HINSDALE — Twenty-eight Hinsdale Central School seniors graduated at an outdoor commencement ceremony Friday night.
Nathan Armstrong gave the invocation and led the pledge to the flag.
Senior Class President Lindsey Veno welcomed family, friends and school staff. The valedictory address was given by Valedictorian Sarah Elsigan, who gave classmates three suggestions.
”The first lesson is — one I learned early on in high school, and continue to learn throughout the years — is how important it is to not lose what you believe in,” she said. “To me personally, it meant do not lose your faith. This is something very important to me in my life and something I will continue to do till the end of time.
“The second one is to surround yourself with positive people. They allow you to stay positive which is needed at many times throughout life. The third, though it might sound corny, is to do your best.”
In her address, Salutatorian Lindsey Veno said, “Sometimes the scariest things in life are the most rewarding. How you push yourself in your education will show how you push yourself toward your goals.
“Some of us are pursuing a higher education and some are going into the work field. Whichever path you are taking I hope you make the best out of your life and treat every day as if it is your last,” she said. “This past year has been hard for many and I am happy to be able to be on this stage graduating. The pandemic has affected people in many different ways whether that be school or mental health.
“I give a special congratulations to everyone who was affected by the pandemic and has successfully lived and thrived through the hard times,” she added. “I believe high school experiences mold you to the person you are meant to be. Our last years in high school, especially, affect us and have shown us how to get through tough times. Being on this stage is a relief after a very hard two years. The memories we have created, some good and some bad, will remain with us.”
Principal Laurie Cuddy, Superintendent and Larry Ljungberg and school board President Jennifer Howell addressed the graduates.
Howell presented awards and scholarships and Ljungberg announced graduates receiving their diplomas. Some scholarships were presented by family members.
2021 graduates:
Nathan Armstrong, Robert Beatman Jr., Ava Belec, Ty Cummins. Breannah Diers, David Duong, Andrea Eastman, Sarah Elsigan, Dakota Everitt, Brenton Frazier, Maura Frazier, Broden Harrison, Tae’ Lyn Hawkins, Cheyenne Herrick, Nicholas Hover, Haylee Jozwiak, Courtney Karroach, Larissa Kirtz, Trinity Krzyzanowski, Allison Larrabee, Hannah Lute, Moria Mills, Gail Patton, Jeffrey Rossman, Jeremy Taylor, Tim Tuttle, Lindsey Veno and Austan Whitwood.
Awards and Scholarships
- Nathan Armstrong — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Outstanding CTE Student by Homeschool, Jack Gaeta “How to Play the Game” Memorial Award, Maurice “Butch” Folts Memorial Award, Presidential Scholarship, Special Nicest Senior Award Runner-Up.
- Robert Beatman — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Ava Belec — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Todd Briggs Memorial Scholarship, Sons of the Legion Scholarship, ASBO Board Member of the Year (John Fitzpatrick).
- Ty Cummins — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Falling Leaves Regatta Award, Lee Gaylor Memorial Award.
- Breannah Diers — NYS Certificate of Achievement, ASBO Board Member of the Year (John Fitzpatrick).
- David Duong — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Maurice “Butch” Folts Memorial Award, Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship, SUNY JCC USA Scholarship, Triple “C” Award.
- Andrea Eastman — NYS Certificate of Achievement, BOCES Scholarship, ASBO Board Member of the Year (John Fitzpatrick).
- Sarah Elsigan — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Special Nicest Senior Award, Valedictorian Award, Hinsdale Alumni Association Fund, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship, Presidential Scholars Award from Cazenovia College, Outstanding National Honor Society Member Award.
- Dakota Everitt — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Brenton Frazier — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Bruce Hamed Memorial Award.
- Maura Frazier — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Vanda and Raymond Zier Memorial Award, Haudenosaunee Scholarship at Syracuse University, Seneca Nation of Excellence in Academics Award, Federal Pell Grant, NY TAP.
- Broden Harrison — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Tae’Lyn Hawkins — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Cheyenne Herrick — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Nicholas Hover — NYS Certificate of Achievement, SUNY Alfred State University Scholarship.
- Haylee Jozwiak — NYS Certificate of Achievement, James Mascho Memorial Award, Hilbert Scholarship, BOCES Scholarship, ASBO Board Member of the Year (John Fitzpatrick).
- Larissa Kirtz — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Hinsdale Alumni Association Scholarship, SUNY Potsdam Provost Scholarship, Mary Kratts Memorial Award, Carol Poe Model Senior Award, Siemens Employee Fund Scholarship, National Honor Society Essay Scholarship Award, National Honor Society Scholastic Excellence Award, Hinsdale Fire Hall Scholarship.
- Trinity Krzyzanowski — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Allison Larrabee — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Hannah Lute — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Moria Mills — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Maurice “Butch” Folts Memorial Award.
- Gail Patton — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Virginia E. Stauffer Memorial Scholarship.
- Jeffrey Rossman — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Thomas Oakley Memorial Award, Go Beyond NYS Award.
- Jeremy Taylor — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Gregory E. Spring Perseverance Scholarship.
- Tim Tuttle — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
- Lindsey Veno — NYS Certificate of Achievement, Salutatorian Award, Competitor Award, Elodine Swarts Baxter and Lena Conrad Swarts Memorial, Burt Scholarship, Triple “C” Award, National Honor Society Distinguished Service Award, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship.
- Austan Whitwood — NYS Certificate of Achievement.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)