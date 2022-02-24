OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the waning Omicron variant continues a downward trend.
Twelve of the people testing positive had been vaccinated and 15 were unvaccinated.
It pushed the total number of cases recorded since March 2020 to 17,634, including 5,796 this year. There have been 1,057 cases so far in February and five deaths. The death toll since April 2020 stands at 239.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is following 116 active cases.
Since Jan. 31, the county has reported 423 cases in the southeast part of the county where there is a total of 8,131 cases that represents 46% of the county total.
The southwest part of the county has recorded 238 cases since Jan. 31, and now totals 3,494 cases. There were 207 cases during that time in the northeast where there have been 3,498 cases and 189 cases n the northwest where there have been 2,511 total cases.
There have been 9,232 cases involving women and 8,402 cases with men.
Thursday’s positivity was 5.61% according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention C(VID Data Tracker, 2.4% lower than the prior seven days. There were 115 cases over the past seven days and three people were hospitalized, a 28% decrease over the previous seven days.
The rate of 151.08 cases per 100,000 finds the county still in the high community transmission rate. To get to the substantial level, the rate needs to be below 100 per 100,000 population.
There are five counties across Western New York that have dropped into the substantial transmission level: Wyoming, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Monroe.
In the high range, county residents should continue to wear masks in public, indoor settings, according to the CDC.
There are 39,933 people who have completed their vaccine series and 43,223 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 65.4% of the 18 and older population and 56.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.