Cattaraugus County health officials reported a total of 27 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend — 15 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.
There were 151 active cases in the county as of Sunday, with 15 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. There were 361 residents in contact quarantine and three residents in travel quarantine.
With the weekend’s new cases, Cattaraugus County has seen a total of 4,986 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,743 recoveries. A total of 92 residents have died due to complications caused by the virus.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.4%.
In New York state, approximately one in four residents are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent data released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
So far, 4.9 million people are fully vaccinated out of New York’s 19.5 million population. About 7.5 million have had at least one shot, the state reports, as New York has begun vaccinating people 16 and older.
Nevertheless, thousands of New Yorkers continue to test positive for COVID-19, with 6,764 positive cases confirmed statewide on Saturday. That’s out of 226,048 people tested, or a 2.99% positive rate.
Positive rates continue to dip in New York City and on Long Island. But they are ticking up elsewhere, including in Western and Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Finger Lakes and around Albany.
Western New York continues to have the highest seven-day average for positivity in testing of any region in the state. The rate was at 4.89% on Saturday, up from 4.82% on Friday and 4.68% on Thursday.
Hospitalizations continue to fall, however, down 158 to 4,083, the the state data shows. That’s the lowest number hospitalized since Dec. 2, Cuomo’s office reported. There were 877 patients in intensive care in New York on Saturday.
Another 53 people died Saturday, increasing the state’s death toll to a reported 41,139 people.