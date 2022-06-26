BELMONT — Twenty-seven students graduated from Genesee Valley Central School on Saturday at the school’s 26th commencement ceremony.
Graduating senior Sofia Marra gave the official class welcome. “We came to Genesee Valley as children,” she commented, “and today, we leave as adults, ready to start our next adventure in the game of life.
Kimberly Butler, daughter of Margaret Ames and Floyd France, was the Class of 2022 valedictorian with a cumulative grade point average of 97.39. In her valedictory address, Butler expressed gratitude for the formative experiences at Genesee Valley. “Each one of us is writing our own book and every day that passes is another page of our story,” she shared. “Luckily, as Genesee Valley graduates, we have been given all the tools we need to write the most wonderful stories.”
Nathan Slawson, son of Donna and Jeremy Slawson, has been named the salutatorian of the Class of 2022 with a cumulative grade of 93.99. During his salutatory address, Slawson reflected on the question “where am I going?” Slawson noted, “I won’t look too far ahead, because nobody knows what is truly going to happen, and I won’t look back with regret, because I no longer need to. I am going forward.”
Diplomas were presented to each graduate by Board of Education president Timothy Hand, high school principal Sara Donlon and Dr. Brian Schmitt, superintendent.
Forty-four percent of the class of 2022 plans to attend college after graduation, 24% at two-year colleges and 20% at four-year colleges. Three students intend to join the military, and 11 students will enter the workforce.
As the GVCS band performed the recessional, the 27 graduates left the auditorium to greet family and friends, ready and eager to embark on the next stage of their journey.
The graduates are: Jesse Babbitt, Jason Becker, Neil Branning, Lexi Burrows, Kennedy Butler, Kimberly Butler, Elijah Button, Noah Button, Paige Cochran, Aissata Diabate, Gerald Gage, Colin Hale, Noah Hamilton, Addison Herring, Jessica Lance, Sofia Marra, Emily Mess, Dillian Middaugh, Trenton Scott, Hunter Schultz, Nathan Slawson, Takoda Stephens, Ildiko Szabo, Gavin Szalay, Morgan Torrey, Michael Truax, Joseph Ward, Caleb Webster and Kyler White.