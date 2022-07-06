OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That makes 84 cases of the coronavirus in the first six days of this month as the rate of infections is increasing.
Twenty of the new cases were people who were vaccinated and five were unvaccinated.
In her COVID-19 update Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “New Yorkers have worked hard to get us where we are in our fight against COVID-19, but we should continue to utilize the tools at hand to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you have yet to, get your vaccination or your booster dose. If you’re a parent or guardian, talk to your pediatrician about getting your children vaccinated. Stay home if you feel sick and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.”
The health department has scheduled a vaccination clinic Saturday for children ages 6 months to 5 years-old at Jamestown Community College, as well as vaccinations for those in other age groups.
The vaccination clinic begins at 10 a.m. at the JCC College Center on North Union Street.