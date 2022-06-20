OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there were five new cases on Saturday, four on Sunday and 16 on Monday. There are currently 163 active cases, he said.
There have now been 20,656 cases of the coronavirus since March 2020, including 359 so far this month.
The southeast part of the county has reported a total of 9,497 cases including 179 this month, about 46% of the total.
There have been 4,124 cases in the southwest including 82 this month, 4,082 cases in the northeast including 62 this month and 2,953 in the northwest including 36 in June.
There were 193 women who tested positive for COVID-19 this month and 166 men.
Of the 16 new cases on Monday, 13 people were vaccinated and three were unvaccinated.
Watkins said 43,682 residents 0r 56.8% of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 40,589 or 52.8 % of residents have completed their vaccine series.
With declining COVID-19 numbers Cattaraugus County, the Western New York region and much of the state is now in the low rate of the coronavirus.
The county’s latest seven-day average positivity is 8.37% for the seven days ending June 14, up slightly from the previous seven-day period.
In the seven days ending June 15, there were four hospital admissions for COVID-19 or 4.9 per 100,000 population, down 10% from the previous seven-day period.
There were 64 new cases in the seven days ending June 16, down about 20% from the previous week.
The state’s COVID Report Card showed three new student cases were reported in Cattaraugus County on June 17. There were 29 cases in the 14 days from June 6-19, including 17 in the seven days from June 13-19. There have now been 2,378 students who tested positive for COVID-19 since September.
There were also four new cases among teachers in the past two weeks for a total of 439, and four new cases among staff during the same period for a total of 472.