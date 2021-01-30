Cattaraugus County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but the county's seven-day average for positivity in testing continues to fall.
The 25 new cases increased the county's total to 3,753 for the pandemic. There were 402 active cases as of Saturday, with 49 residents hospitalized; 3,274 residents have recovered and there have been 75 total deaths.
There were 501 residents in quarantine because of confirmed or suspected exposure to the coronavirus, while there were 48 residents in travel quarantine.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing was 3.8% on Saturday, down from 4.4% on Friday and 5.5% on Thursday.
In Allegany County, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, increasing the county's total from the beginning of the pandemic to 2,616.
There have been 2,438 recoveries and 53 deaths, with no deaths reported since December. There were 661 residents in quarantine on Saturday.
The seven-day average of positivity in testing for the virus was 3.8%.
In Western New York, the seven-day average of positivity was 5.32% on Friday, down slightly from the 5.41% reported on Thursday and the 5.52% reported on Wednesday.
Statewide, the governor's office confirmed another 12,804 cases out of 269,350 tests on Friday, a positive rate of 4.75%.
Hospitalizations were on the decline — statewide, 8,176 patients were hospitalized Friday, down 181 from the previous day, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
Hospital admissions were also down — over the past week, an average of 934 people were admitted each day, the lowest rate since Jan. 3.
However, also on Friday, the state recorded another 140 deaths. Since March, the state has reported 35,036 deaths.
Nearly 1.4 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York.