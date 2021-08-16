More than two dozen more COVID-19 cases in the area were reported on Monday from over the weekend.
As of Monday afternoon, Cattaraugus County Department of Health officials reported 5,907 cases to date, with 76 active cases and six hospitalizations. Another 345 people are in contact quarantine.
The total number of cases is an increase of 25 since Friday, when 5,882 cases had been reported
To date, 5,712 recoveries have been reported, and 110 deaths have been attributed to the disease — including one reported Friday.
In Allegany County, the state Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to date to 3,627 — an increase of seven since Friday. To date, 87 deaths among county residents have been reported.
Allegany County Department of Health data was not updated by deadline, as the department switched to weekly reporting in July.
The state reported Monday afternoon that 45.2% of Cattaraugus County and 39.4% of Allegany County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, compared to the statewide figure of 56.9%.
Cattaraugus County health officials will host several vaccine clinics in the next two weeks.
A choice between either the Pfizer or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be offered to attendees at upcoming clinics. Pfizer vaccine requires the administration of a second dose within 21 days of the initial dose. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has emergency use authorization for individuals 12 years of age and older. A parental/legal guardian consent will be obtained at the time of vaccination.
Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) requires a single dose administration. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. Walk-ins are welcome. Call (716) 701-3777 for assistance with registering.
Clinics include:
- Tuesday: 9 a.m.-noon, Limestone Fire Hall, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer
Tuesday: 2-5 p.m., Salamanca High School, J&J
- Wednesday: 2-5 p.m., Franklinville High School, J&J
- Thursday: 2-5 p.m., Portville High School, J&J
- Friday: 2-5 p.m., Great Valley Fire Hall, Johnson & Johnson
- Aug. 28: 9 a.m.-noon, Olean county building, J&J, Pfizer