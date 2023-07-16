ELLICOTTVILLE — If you like jazz and blues, Ellicottville is where you will want to be July 28-30 for the 24th annual Ellicottville Jazz and Blues Weekend.
The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Epic Eagles — The Definitive Eagles Tribute will perform July 29 and Mark Mazur’s Little Big Band will play July 30, both on the Winery of Ellicottville Outdoor Stage.
Those who love good music will enjoy listening to Monroe Street and more than a dozen other live performances in many of Ellicottville’s bars and restaurants that weekend.
Epic Eagles will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. July 29. Audiences can expect to hear some of the Eagles’ biggest hit songs including Hotel California, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado and Dirty Laundry.
The 10-piece Mark Mazur Little Big Band will take the stage July 30 at 1 p.m.
For a complete Jazz & Blues Weekend line-up, head over to ellicottvilleny.com.