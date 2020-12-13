A 24-year-old man — by far the youngest victim of COVID-19 reported in the Twin Tiers region — is the 33rd Cattaraugus County resident to die due to complications caused by the virus.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department, reporting the death Saturday night, said the young man “experienced a cardiac event and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment. ... We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Cattaraugus County community.”
The health department does not release more specific information about those who have died due to COVID-19.
According to provisional figures compiled by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 450 Americans between the ages of 15 and 24 have died as a result of COVID-19 complications, as of Dec. 9. Of that figure, 271 have been young men.
By a vast majority, Americans who have died due to COVID-19 complications are over the age of 65.
Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County saw cases of COVID-19 increase by 47 over the weekend, with 25 cases reported Saturday and 22 reported on Sunday. The county’s case count since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,754 as of Sunday.
Allegany County reported 39 new cases over the weekend, with 26 reported on Saturday and 13 reported Sunday, for a case count of 1,420.
In Cattaraugus County, there were 586 active cases as of Sunday afternoon. There were 33 residents hospitalized and 760 in quarantine due to possible or confirmed exposure to someone with the virus. Thirty residents were in travel quarantine.
A total of 1,135 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day rolling average for positivity in testing for COVID-19 was 8.2%.
In Allegany County, no deaths were reported over the weekend. While the county saw a surge of deaths in November — all were residents of long-term care facilities — only one death has been reported in December. The county’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 50.
A total of 1,197 Allegany County residents have recovered from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 1,007 residents in quarantine as of Sunday.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate in testing was 8%, according to figures kept by the state Department of Health.
The county’s Department of Health reminded residents over the weekend that the safest way to celebrate the holidays is to stay at home with the people you live with.
“Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others,” a department press release stated. “Travel and gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19.”
The department extended the following advice:
• Ask relatives, family, friends, and neighbors not to travel during the winter holiday season.
• Mail or safely drop off packages (leave them on their porch) to family, friends and neighbors.
• Share holiday recipes on social media, by email or in your holiday cards.
• For those who love to cook, drop off a holiday food basket filled with family favorite recipes and the ingredients to make them
• Have virtual celebrations with friends and family.
• Send pictures of your holiday celebrations by email, text or post on social media.
• Make sure to take care of your body and stay active to lessen fatigue, anxiety and stress.
• When shopping for the holidays, wear a mask covering your nose and mouth, keep a social distance of 6 feet, use hand sanitizer and try to shop when the stores are not as busy.